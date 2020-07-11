1/
Janice D. Zuratovic-Snyder
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Janice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
After a battle with a terminal diagnosis received in January, Janice D. Zuratovic-Snyder passed away on July 8, 2020, at Good Samaritan Hospice in Cabot. She was 54.
Jan was a graduate of Seneca Valley High School.
Janice was preceded in death by her parents, Allan S. and Christine (Osterritter) Zuratovic of Cranberry Township; and her grandparents, William and Sophia (Limmer) Osterritter, and Joseph and Clare (Fette) Zuratovic of Pittsburgh.
She is survived by her loving partner, Thomas Snyder of Prospect; and her siblings, Joseph (Debra) Zuratovic, Jean (Fran) Lunz, Jon Zuratovic and Joyce (Wil) Fisher-Cole.
She was a devoted stepmom to Russell; and a loving mom to many "furred and feathered" animal kids, whom she opened her heart and home to throughout her life, most memorably, Blue, Nugget, Angel, Pugslie, Patches, Silo, Skittles, Duke, Red, Zeus and so very many more.
Jan loved being an aunt of Shawn, Jennie, Brande, Katie, Cheyanne and Steven.
She will be dearly missed by her many friends and all of her family members.
ZURATOVIC-SNYDER - A private service for Janice D. Zuratovic-Snyder, who died Wednesday, July 8, 2020, will be held by the family.
Arrangements were handled by Stephen M. Brady Funeral Home, Pittsburgh.
In lieu of flowers and condolences, the family suggests contributions to the American Cancer Society or the Humane Society.
Please visit www.stephenbradyfuneralhomes.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Butler Eagle from Jul. 11 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stephen M. Brady Funeral Home
920 Cedar Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15212
412-321-0495
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved