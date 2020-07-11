After a battle with a terminal diagnosis received in January, Janice D. Zuratovic-Snyder passed away on July 8, 2020, at Good Samaritan Hospice in Cabot. She was 54.
Jan was a graduate of Seneca Valley High School.
Janice was preceded in death by her parents, Allan S. and Christine (Osterritter) Zuratovic of Cranberry Township; and her grandparents, William and Sophia (Limmer) Osterritter, and Joseph and Clare (Fette) Zuratovic of Pittsburgh.
She is survived by her loving partner, Thomas Snyder of Prospect; and her siblings, Joseph (Debra) Zuratovic, Jean (Fran) Lunz, Jon Zuratovic and Joyce (Wil) Fisher-Cole.
She was a devoted stepmom to Russell; and a loving mom to many "furred and feathered" animal kids, whom she opened her heart and home to throughout her life, most memorably, Blue, Nugget, Angel, Pugslie, Patches, Silo, Skittles, Duke, Red, Zeus and so very many more.
Jan loved being an aunt of Shawn, Jennie, Brande, Katie, Cheyanne and Steven.
She will be dearly missed by her many friends and all of her family members.
ZURATOVIC-SNYDER - A private service for Janice D. Zuratovic-Snyder, who died Wednesday, July 8, 2020, will be held by the family.
Arrangements were handled by Stephen M. Brady Funeral Home, Pittsburgh.
In lieu of flowers and condolences, the family suggests contributions to the American Cancer Society
or the Humane Society.
