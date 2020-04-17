Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janice M. Graham. View Sign Service Information Geibel Funeral Home 201 E Cunningham St Butler , PA 16001 (724)-287-2123 Send Flowers Obituary

Janice M. Graham, 82, of Butler, passed away Thursday morning, April 9, 2020, at her home.

Born May 29, 1937, in Butler, she was a daughter of the late Charles Walker and Julia (Weaver) Walker.

Janice was retired from housekeeping at Butler Memorial Hospital, following 20 years.

She was a lifetime resident of Butler, and was a member of St. Wendelin Roman Catholic Church.

Surviving are her children, Judy (John J.) Thompson of Hilliards, Emmett P. (Linda) Graham Jr. of Allison Park, Gerald A. Graham, Mary Lou Graham, Thomas C. Graham, all of Butler; and Daniel W. (Lexie) Graham of Statesville, N.C.; one son-in-law, David Bresnahan of New Castle; five brothers, Ted (MaryAnn) Walker of Fenelton, Richard (Sally) Walker of Butler, Robert (Judy) Walker of Cabot, James Walker of Washington, and Randy (Sherri) Walker of St. Lomita, Calif.; two sisters, Madeline (Norman) Young of Hilliards, and Donna Walker of Butler; 11 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Emmett P. Graham, whom she married Oct. 13, 1956, and who died in 1977; one daughter, Karen S. Bresnahan; one sister, Patricia Walker; and two brothers, Paul Weaver and Gary Walker.

GRAHAM - A private burial for Janice M. Graham, who died Thursday, April 9, 2020, was held in St. Joseph's Cemetery, North Oakland.

Arrangements were handled by Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.

