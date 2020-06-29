Janice Marie Snow
Janice Marie Snow, 93, of Butler, passed away June 27, 2020, at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh.
A full obituary will appear in the Tuesday edition of the Butler Eagle.
SNOW - Arrangements for Janice Marie Snow, who died Saturday, June 27, 2020, are being handled by Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, 124 E. North St., Butler.
Online condolences can be given at www.thompson-miller.com.


Published in Butler Eagle on Jun. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Thompson-Miller Funeral Home
124 E North St
Butler, PA 16001
724-287-3706
