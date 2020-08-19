Janice Marilyn (Oesterling) Fry, 90, of Butler, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, at her residence.
She was born Jan. 11, 1930, in Middlesex Township, and was the daughter of the late Leland W. Oesterling and Marcella (Grabe) Oesterling.
Janice enjoyed being a homemaker, raising her beautiful children, and was an organist for many Butler area churches. She also did volunteer work with many different organizations in the Butler area.
She was a member of the Meridian Presbyterian Church.
Janice is survived by her son, Kenneth Paul Fry of Butler; three daughters, Marcie (John) Otterson of Enola, Pa., Sandy Mailloux of Butler, and Joy (Donald) Braun of Pittsburgh; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; a number of nieces and nephews; two brothers, Chuck Oesterling of Butler, and Ron A. Oesterling of Michigan; four sisters, Evelyn (Wayne) Cypher of Butler, Eleanor England of Orlando, Fla., Kay (George) Kuhn of Howell, Mich., and Karen Mulligan of Tennessee.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Victor Fry, whom she married on May 6, 1949, and who passed away on March 12, 2017; two brothers; and three sisters.
FRY - At the family's request, there will not be a public visitation or funeral services for Janice Marilyn (Oesterling) Fry, who died Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
A private burial will take place in Butler County Memorial Park.
Arrangements are under the direction of Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, Butler.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Lifesteps Child Check Program, 383 New Castle Road, Butler, PA 16001.
Online condolences can be given at www.thompson-miller.com
.