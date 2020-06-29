Condolences to the entire extended Snow Family. In reading about Janice's life we see a joy from poetry to travel. So much joy! A flourishing family, and many friends: a life well-lived. Now, Peace.
To Carolyn specifically, we offer prayers, love and gentle thoughts. You now talk to your parents in the sky, and in prayers! May this time bring more happy memories than sadness. From your many friends in Philadelphia, Washington DC and New Jersey.
Janice McCall Snow, 93, passed away on June 27, 2020, at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh.
She was born on Aug. 28, 1926, in Butler, and was the daughter of the late Harry W. McCall and Cecilia Lorenz McCall.
A 1944 graduate of Butler High School, she later graduated cum laude from Slippery Rock University, earning a bachelor of science degree in English, writing, humanities and fine art, with a minor in psychology on May 13, 1989.
Employment in her early years included Bell Telephone from 1944 to 1946, both in Butler and Philadelphia. From 1946 until 1953, she was employed in the offices of the Social Security Administration in Baltimore, Md. Later as her children grew, she was employed in American Hardware Company's data processing computer office in East Butler. She was also a clerical employee for County Private Industries and retired as a monitor for the senior program of the county.
In the years when her children were growing up, the family spent vacations each year touring the West, visiting national parks and historical places of interest as well as fun weekends.
Janice had several articles, short stories and poetry published as she pursued her writing. "A Prayer of Thanks" published in the journal of "Famous Poems of America" in 1996, received an "Award of Recognition," a poem dedicated to her children. She had also completed two full-length novels.
She married Richard E. Snow at Sts. Phillip and James Catholic Church in Baltimore, Md. on Sept. 18, 1950. They renewed their marriage vows on May 7, 1994.
In her retirement years, she and her husband traveled the country in their 21-foot motor home, and also traveled to Alaska and Canada. He passed away on Sept. 13, 2005.
She was a member of St. Paul Roman Catholic Church.
She was a life member of Slippery Rock University Alumni Association. She was also a life member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 249 of Butler.
Surviving is one son, Timothy R. Snow of Lindenwold, N.J.; four daughters, Patricia and her husband, Dr. David McNerney, of Rockville, Md., Cynthia Lee and her husband, Dr. David J. Kenyon, of St. Louis, Mo., Kathleen Huff of Butler, and Carolyn and her husband, Harry B. Rutter CPA, of Hainesport N.J.; seven grandchildren; and a number of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death her brother, C. Robert McCall; her sister, Ursula Gregson; and her son-in-law, Gary Huff.
SNOW - Visitation for family and friends of Janice McCall Snow, who died Saturday, June 27, 2020, will be held from 10 a.m. until noon Wednesday at Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, 124 E. North St., Butler.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday at St. Paul Roman Catholic Church, 128 N. McKean St., Butler, with the Rev. John Baver as celebrant.
Burial will be in North Side Cemetery in Butler.
Online condolences can be given at www.thompson-miller.com.
Published in Butler Eagle from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.