Condolences to the entire extended Snow Family. In reading about Janice's life we see a joy from poetry to travel. So much joy! A flourishing family, and many friends: a life well-lived. Now, Peace.

To Carolyn specifically, we offer prayers, love and gentle thoughts. You now talk to your parents in the sky, and in prayers! May this time bring more happy memories than sadness. From your many friends in Philadelphia, Washington DC and New Jersey.

Michael Hennessey

Acquaintance