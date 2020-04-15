Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janice Wavaline Geibel. View Sign Service Information Geibel Funeral Home 201 E Cunningham St Butler , PA 16001 (724)-287-2123 Send Flowers Obituary

Janice Wavaline Geibel, 90, of Butler passed away peacefully on a glorious Easter morning, April 12, 2020, at St. John Specialty Care Center in Mars.

Born July 13, 1929, in Radcliff, Ohio, she was a daughter of the late Wesley Oldaker and Bessie (Liuscott) Oldaker.

She was married to Glenn "PeeWee" Geibel on Sept. 6, 1952, and was the only double wedding at St. Peter Roman Catholic Church in Butler.

Janice had many jobs, however her most important job was being a wife and mother.

She was a member of St. Peter Roman Catholic Church, was a lifetime member of TOPS and proudly met her goal of losing 100 pounds. Janice enjoyed being part of Camp Bonniebrook. She had loved to bake and experience new recipes. She also loved bowling, reading, playing cards with family and card club, and most of all, having girls night out.

Surviving are her daughter, Brenda, and puppy dog, Rebel; her adopted daughters, Diane and Marcia; her grandson, Timothy; and her great-grandson, Elijah; her niece, Bonnie Dupe; her nephew, Wesley Oldaker; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Glenn "PeeWee" Geibel; two daughters, Michelle "Mickey" Geibel and Deborah "Debbie" Geibel; two brothers, Marion and Bernie Oldaker; her brothers and sisters-in-law, Ralph and Lauretta Christie, Leona and Eugene Farnen, Russell and Helen Geibel, Victor and Annabelle Geibel, and Marcella and George Schnur.

GEIBEL - Private services and burial will be held for the family of Janice Wavaline Geibel, who died Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020.

A public memorial service will be held at a later time.

Arrangements by Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.

www.geibelfuneralhome.com



