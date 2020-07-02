Janie Diane Gardner, 70, of Butler, passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at Good Samaritan Hospice in Cabot.
She was born on May 14, 1950, in Butler, and was the daughter of the late William X. and Josephine (Kelly) Gardner.
Janie enjoyed reading and cooking, and spending time with her family. She had been a beautician, and was a technician at Magnetics.
Surviving are her nieces, Jen McDowell (Brandon Lang) of Butler, and Sarah (Allan) Myers of Mechanicsburg; her nephews, Jason Grossman of Butler, and Bryan Gardner of Mechanicsburg; one great-nephew, Logan; and her brother, Jeff (Elaine) Gardner of Mechanicsburg.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Joanne Grossman.
GARDNER - A private graveside service for Janie Diane Gardner, who died Tuesday, June 30, 2020, will be held at West Sunbury Union Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of Young Funeral Home, Butler.
Contributions may be made in her memory to the Weekend Backpack Program-The Golden Tornado Scholastic Foundation, Inc., 110 Campus Lane, Butler, PA 16001, Attn: Ellen Scott. Please note in the memo, KWBP in memory of Janie Gardner.
