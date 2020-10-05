1/1
Jannet Elaine McCollum
Jannet Elaine (Mayer) McCollum died on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at Shell Point Pavilion in Fort Myers, Fla. She was a resident at Shell Point Pavilion with her husband, Dr. Robert McCollum, since 2001.

Mrs. McCollum was born on Nov. 28, 1927, in West Liberty on a 40-acre family farm. She had two sisters and one brother.

She was involved in community service, including teaching computer classes, singing in the Village Church choir and leading Bible studies.

She attended Slippery Rock Area High School and Butler Business College. She earned a B.S. in education and a M.Ed. in reading from Slippery Rock University.

Jannet met her future husband, Robert H. McCollum, at Slippery Rock State Teachers College. They married in June 1954 and raised three children.

The family moved to several states as Dr. McCollum taught at different colleges and universities. As a result, Mrs. McCollum taught at elementary schools in Oregon and Pennsylvania. She retired in 1995 from the Union Area School District in New Castle.

Jannet and Bob taught at the Scott Theological College in Kenya, where Bob also served as interim president. They also served as ESL teachers in China. She particularly loved traveling with her husband in Europe and the Holy Land. Together, Dr. and Mrs. McCollum were founders of the Slippery Rock Alliance Church.

Jannet was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Robert McCollum; her sister, Norma (Mayer) Cooper; and her grandson, Benjamin J. McCollum.

She is survived by her children, David F. McCollum and his wife, Tina (Howes), of Melrose, Fla., Mark J. McCollum and his wife, Monique (Sansom), of Commerce City, Colo., and Jill (McCollum) Miedema and her husband, Jim, of Bolingbrook, Ill.

Jannet had 14 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

She also is survived by her sister, Shirley (Mayer) Uber and her husband, Robert, of Valparaiso, Ind.; her brother, Gary Mayer and his wife, Mary (Drake), of Zelienople; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

MCCOLLUM - A private interment for Jannet Elaine (Mayer) McCollum, who died Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, is planned in October at West Liberty Cemetery, West Liberty, Pa.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to World Vision or the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation in her memory.


Published in Butler Eagle on Oct. 5, 2020.
