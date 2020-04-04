Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jarrod Michael Bowers. View Sign Service Information Devlin Funeral Home of Cranberry - Cranberry Twp. 2678 Rochester Road Cranberry Twp. , PA 16066 (724)-772-8800 Send Flowers Obituary

Jarrod Michael Bowers, 21, of Seven Fields passed away unexpectedly Saturday, March 28, 2020.

Jarrod was born Sept. 9, 1998, in Pittsburgh. He was the son of Gregory R. Bowers and Carolyn L. Knoll Bowers.

He was a 2017 graduate of Seneca Valley High School and had attended Butler County Community College.

Jarrod was currently employed by Heartland ECSI, Warrendale, in their customer service call center. He previously worked at Shop N Save in Cranberry Township.

He was a member of St. Kilian Parish in Cranberry Township.

Jarrod was truly a loving, protecting, caring, selfless, special soul that will be dearly missed by all whom he touched along his memorable journey of life.

He enjoyed playing lacrosse, deck hockey, video gaming, baseball, soccer, golfing and following Pittsburgh sports teams. He enjoyed conversation and had the smile of an angel.

He always looked forward to family celebrations and vacations, most recently traveling to Las Vegas to celebrate he and Blain's 21st birthdays.

Jarrod will be greatly missed by his family and many cherished friends who loved him.

Jarrod is survived by his devoted parents, Gregory and Carolyn Knoll Bowers of Seven Fields; and his loving brother, Bradley Bowers.

He is also survived by his maternal grandmother, Anna Marie Boguslawski Knoll; his maternal great-grandmother, Violet Presko Boguslawski; his paternal grandmother, Carol M. Bowers; his loving aunts, Diane (William) Turner and Mary (James) Hoover; his loving uncle, John (Claudia) Bowers; his loving cousins, Marissa, Ashley, Samantha, Karianne, John, James Dean, Morgan, Luke and Blain; and his loving dogs, Peyton and Sully.

He was preceded in death by his loving maternal grandfather, Donald E. Knoll; his paternal grandfather, John D. Bowers; his paternal aunt, Cheryl A. Bowers; and his paternal great-grandmother, Carmella M. Bowers.

BOWERS - Private family services were held to celebrate the life of Jarrod Michael Bowers, who died Saturday, March 28, 2020.

Interment was held privately in Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Warrendale.

A celebration of Jarrod's life will be determined at a later date.

Professional arrangements were entrusted to Devlin Funeral Home of Cranberry.

Memorial contributions may be made to VOICE, Victim Outreach Intervention Center, Cranberry Site, 111 S. Cliff St., Suite 1-A, Butler, PA 16001.

Please visit



