Jason Hunt "JJ" Womack, 45, of Butler passed away Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020.
He was born on Dec. 23, 1974, in Wharton, Texas, to Larry and Vicky (Hunt) Womack. He was raised in Boling, Texas.
He worked at Bear Metallurgical Corp. and Ervin Industries.
His daughter, Willow, was his shining star, the love of his life.
JJ also loved the game of golf and was an excellent player.
He had the best laugh, and never met a stranger.
He left behind his daughter, Willow; his mother, Vicky Womack; his father, Larry Womack; his sisters, Katie and Kristin; and his brother, Jamie.
He was preceded in death by his fiancée, Lindsey Jo Collins.
Womack - A graveside burial service for Jason Hunt "JJ" Womack, who died Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday in St. Mary's Roman Catholic Cemetery in Herman.
Arrangements are under the direction of Spencer D. Geibel Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 140 New Castle Road, Butler.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the family for Willow, P.O. Box 1883, Butler PA 16003.
