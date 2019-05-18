Guest Book View Sign Service Information Smith Funeral Home 421 New Castle St Slippery Rock , PA 16057-1012 (724)-794-2830 Send Flowers Obituary

Jason Lee Geist, 37, of Slippery Rock passed away Friday at his residence surrounded by loving family following a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.

He was born Oct. 28, 1981, in DuBois, to Roger Lee Geist and Lisa Ann Fye Geist.

He graduated from Brockway High School in 2000 and later, Slippery Rock University with a bachelor of science degree.

He married Melissa Ann Arblaster on Sept. 1, 2007.

Jason worked for BASF Corp. at the Monaca location as a chemical operator.

His enjoyment of outdoor activities included hunting, fishing, camping, hiking, quad riding, boating, cooking over campfires and shooting sports.

He was a member of the Slippery Rock Sportsmen's Club and the Castlewood Rod and Gun Club.

His greatest joy was spending time with his children.

Survivors include his wife, Melissa at home; three daughters, Riley B., Raine B., and Raelynn B.; and his son, Jason J.; his parents, Roger L. and Lisa A. Geist of Reynoldsville, Pa.; a sister, Amanda Geist of Mars; his in-laws, Ronald C. and Jacqualin J. Dillaman Arblaster of Slippery Rock; a brother-in-law, Ronald L. Arblaster of Slippery Rock; and two nephews and one niece.

GEIST - The family of Jason Lee Geist, who died Friday, May 17, 2019, will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at Smith Funeral Home, 421 New Castle St., Slippery Rock.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home with Pastor Dave Richendrfer of the Assembly of God Grace Tabernacle Church presiding.

Interment will be in Slippery Rock Cemetery.



