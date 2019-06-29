Jason M. Levish, 43, of Slippery Rock Township went home to be with the Lord on June 16.
He was born April 5, 1976, in Natrona Heights, to Gregory J. Levish and Wendy S. Kanaan.
Jason was a graduate of Freeport High School and received his bachelor's degree from Westminster College.
He was a math teacher for the Laurel School District.
Jason was an avid outdoorsman. He loved hunting and fishing.
Jason is survived by his daughter, Emilee Ann Levish; his mother, Wendy S. Kanaan; his father, Gregory J. (Sue) Levish; a sister, Janine M. Remaley (Levish); his nephew, Lane Remaley; and his nieces, Dallas, Adeline and Ruthann Remaley.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Nagy and Mildred Kanaan; his paternal grandparents, Harry and Pauline Levish; his aunt, Carolyn Ann McNally; and his uncle, Kenneth Michael Kanaan.
LEVISH - Private visitation and services for Jason M. Levish, who died Sunday, June 16, 2019, were held Wednesday.
ROSS G. WALKER FUNERAL HOME, 217 Freeport Road, New Kensington, was entrusted with the arrangements.
Those desiring may contribute to a trust to be created for Jason's daughter, Emilee. Donations may be sent to Ross G. Walker Funeral Home, 217 Freeport Road, New Kensington, PA 15068, for safekeeping until the trust fund is established. Donations should be addressed to "Emilee's Trust Fund."
Published in Butler Eagle on June 29, 2019