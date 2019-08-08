Butler Eagle

Jason T. Kohlmeyer

Service Information
Boylan Funeral Home Inc
116 E Main St
Evans City, PA
16033
(724)-538-8005
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
8:00 PM
Obituary
Jason T. Kohlmeyer, 40, of Jackson Township passed away on Monday.
Born Nov. 10, 1978, in Pittsburgh, he was the son of Adolphine Kohlmeyer Birescik and the late Robert R. Kohlmeyer.
A gentle giant, Jason was a soft-spoken and outgoing individual who never cared for material things. He was laid-back and accepted everyone for who they were. He believed in God faithfully. He also loved animals.
An avid sports fan, Jason enjoyed cheering on the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Penguins. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing and golfing. Above all, he cherished the time he spent with his children, family and friends. He will be dearly missed and fondly remembered.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory his mother, Adolphine Birescik and her husband, Gene, of Elizabeth; his children, Logan, Madison and Isaac; the mother of his children, Megan Waller Kohlmeyer of New Castle; his brother, Rob Kohlmeyer of Brentwood; his lifetime friend and brother-from-another-mother, Randy Sammis and his wife, Stephanie, of Jackson Township; and his nieces and nephews, Brandon, Tyler, Chris, Abby, Susan and Quentin.
KOHLMEYER - Friends of Jason T. Kohlmeyer, who died Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, will be received from 4 p.m. until the time of the funeral ceremony at 8 p.m. Saturday at Boylan Funeral Home, 116 E. Main St., Evans City. The family kindly requests that guests wear black and gold colors to the visitation.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to support Jason's children for the future.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Aug. 8, 2019
