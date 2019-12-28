Guest Book View Sign Service Information Robert V Burns Funeral Home 638 Wood St Clarion , PA 16214 (814)-226-6300 Visitation 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Robert V Burns Funeral Home 638 Wood St Clarion , PA 16214 View Map Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Robert V Burns Funeral Home 638 Wood St Clarion , PA 16214 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Robert V Burns Funeral Home 638 Wood St Clarion , PA 16214 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Jason W. Best, 47, of New Bethlehem, passed away Thursday evening, Dec. 26, 2019, at Clarion Hospital.

He was born April 17, 1972, in Brookville, the son of Mike and Charlotte Kinney Best of Parker.

Jason graduated from Allegheny-Clarion Valley High School in 1990.

After high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and served with the 82nd Airborne and then joined the National Guard.

Jason graduated from Clarion University with a teaching degree.

He married Stacy Smathers on Jan. 23, 2003, and she survives.

Jason was a fourth grade science teacher at Union Elementary School.

He coached for numerous sports including football, Junior High Basketball, YMCA flag football, T-ball and softball.

Jason was a member of First United Methodist Church in New Bethlehem.

He was also a lifetime member of the NRA.

Jason was an avid Steelers fan.

He enjoyed hunting and golfing, but most of all, spending time with his family.

Jason was known as a big, sweet, teddy bear and was loved by so many.

He is survived by his parents; his wife, Stacy; a son, Gregory Nolf and his girlfriend, Bisha, of Pittsburgh; his very special daughter, Marley Best of New Bethlehem; two brothers, Gregory Best and Douglas Chambers, both of Ohio; a nephew, Dylan Best; a niece, Megan Best; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Jason is also survived by a special group of friends from high school, including his best friend, Shane Thompson.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Laurie Chambers Rankin.

BEST - The family of Jason W. Best, who died Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Robert V. Burns Funeral Home, 638 Wood St., Clarion.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday in the funeral home with the Rev. Dan Myers, pastor of the West Freedom United Methodist Church officiating.

Interment will follow in West Freedom Cemetery.

