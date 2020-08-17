1/
Jay R. Whyte
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jay's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jay R. Whyte, 66, of Matthews, N.C., a former Parker City grocery store owner, passed away at 11:29 p.m. Friday evening, Aug. 14, 2020, at his residence in Matthews, where he resided the past three years.

A complete obituary and time of arrangements will be published in this paper later this week pending scheduling of the flight from North Carolina and the arrival of family.

Arrangements are under the direction of H. Jack Buzard Funeral Home in Parker.

To view or send condolences and to send flowers and sympathy cards, visit www.buzardfuneralhomes.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Butler Eagle on Aug. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
H. Jack Buzard Funeral Homes, Inc. Parker - Parker
201 S. Wayne Street
Parker, PA 16049
724.791.2484
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved