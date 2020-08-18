Jay Raymond Whyte, 66, of Matthews (Stallings) N.C., formerly of Parker, a grocer, volunteer fireman and avid fisherman, passed away peacefully Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at his home following a long battle with polycystic kidney disease and its complications.
Born July 15, 1954, in Butler, he was the son of the late James L. and Esther Bertocki Whyte.
He was married to Diane Kriebel Whyte of their home, with 41 years of marriage. She survives. He is so very grateful for the unwavering dedication, care and support Diane gave throughout his long illness.
Jay graduated from Allegheny-Clarion Valley School in 1972.
Long before graduating school, he began employment with his father at Whyte's Market of Parker at the age of 14. He later became a partner with his late brother, Donald J. Whyte, until 1998. Then he and Diane bought the former Rodger's Comet and together they operated Whyte's Comet Market on River Avenue until selling the store in 2017, retiring to North Carolina due to Jay's health.
Most mornings, Jay could be found mopping and waxing the floors of his operation as he took great pride in having a clean facility. He truly loved visiting with all patrons who came in the store, and lending a helping hand to those in need. He was known for his kindness and as a volunteer, there are countless stories about how "Jay saved several lives" with his ambulance and fire company dedication.
He was a volunteer firefighter for 43 years and an EMT for 37 years with Parker City Volunteer Fire Department as well as a former Rotarian, member of Parker City Municipal Authority, and he served on the Parker Centennial Committee.
With all of this to his credit, he found time to be fishing on the "Allegheny" with his dog, Beefy and going to Canada to fish for muskie.
In addition to his wife Diane, he is survived by three children, Elizabeth (Brian) Allison of Noblesville, Ind., Haley (Wade) Barts of Charlotte, N.C., and Allen (Savannah) Whyte of Clarksville, Tenn.; his grandchildren, Preston and Ella Chandler, and Jameson Barts; his sister, LuAnne Whyte Scruggs of Waxhaw, N.C.; his brother, Eddie (Justine) Whyte of Parker; his special aunts, Dolores Bertocki Malcolm and Ella Jane Whyte Frederick; his mother-in-law, Marilyn (Jean) Kriebel of Parker; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Donny Whyte; and his brother-in-law, Marvin Scruggs.
WHYTE - A public visitation for Jay Raymond Whyte, who died Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, will be held from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. Thursday at H. Jack Buzard Funeral Home, 201 S. Wayne Ave., Parker.
The family will be present from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday. Due to CDC and Pennsylvania Department of Health mandates, the public is urged to wear masks and practice social distancing during the public-family visitation.
Due to COVID-19 pandemic and CDC mandates, a private family funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday in the funeral home with private burial service at Parker Presbyterian Cemetery to follow. The Rev. Dan Myers, a United Methodist minister, will officiate.
A fireman's memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday outside at the funeral home parking area. Masks are required and social distancing will be observed under direction of PCVFD for this service.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to PCVFD, 204 S. Wayne Ave., Parker, PA 16049, or Polycystic Kidney Foundation, 1001 E. 101st Terrace, Suite 220, Kansas City, MO, 64131.
To view or send condolences or sympathy cards, please visit www.buzardfuneralhomes.com
