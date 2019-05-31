Jay W. Schar, 62, of Harmony passed away Thursday morning in the comfort of his home with his loving family by his side from brain cancer.
Born Nov. 12, 1956, in Ellwood City, he was the son of the late J. William and Evelyn McBride Schar.
He was a member of the Harmony-Zelienople United Methodist Church.
Jay worked for Eriks in Pittsburgh, as a computer programmer until his recent illness.
He is survived by his wife, Theresa "Terri" Marusa Schar, whom he married June 2, 1979; two daughters, Angela "Angie" Schar of Harmony, and Michelle (Brendan) Higgins of Los Angeles, Calif.; one son, Bill (Liz) Schar of Cranberry Township; two sisters, Lynn (Ken) Cutway of Jeannette, and Cindy (Doug) Beach of New York; one brother, R. Wayne (Pat) Schar of Zelienople; seven grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
SCHAR - The family of Jay W. Schar, who died Thursday, May 30, 2019, will receive friends and family from 1 to 3 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at A. Carl Kinsey-Ronald N. Volz Funeral Home, 114 W. Spring St., Zelienople.
A memorial service will be held at a later date by the family.
The family has suggested memorial donations be made to a of their choice.
Additional information may be obtained at www.kinsey-volzfuneralhome.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on May 31, 2019