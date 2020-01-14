Jay W. Shemela, 65, of Penn Township, Butler, passed away Sunday afternoon, Jan. 12, 2020, at Butler Memorial Hospital.
Born May 8, 1954, in Butler, he was the son of Dorothy Nicklas Shemela and the late John Shemela.
Jay was a machinist for Herr-Voss Corp. in Callery, where he worked for 42 years.
He was a member of Grace Community Church in Cranberry Township, and the Middlesex Township Volunteer Fire Department.
Surviving are two daughters, Jenna (James) Fatula of Tega Cay, S.C., and Heather Brazell of Pittsburgh; a son, Clayton J. Shemela of Bellevue; his grandchildren, Cameron and Carleigh Fatula and Isaah Brazell; his mother, Dorothy Nicklas Shemela of Valencia; a brother, Ronald J. Shemela (Robin) of Mars; and two nieces and one nephew.
SHEMELA - Friends of Jay W. Shemela, who died Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, will be received from 2 to 5 p.m. Wednesday at Grace Community Church, 9160 Marshall Road, Cranberry Township.
Services will follow at 5 p.m. at the church with the Rev. Bob Zonts officiating.
Arrangements are under the direction of McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, 238 Crowe Ave., Mars.
Memorials may be made to Grace Community Church.
Published in Butler Eagle on Jan. 14, 2020