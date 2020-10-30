1/1
Jean A. Bachman
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jean A. (Osborn) Bachman, 91, of Butler passed away on Oct. 27, 2020, at the Sunnyview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

She was born Oct. 3, 1929, in Butler, and was the daughter of the late Wilmer Osborn and the late Della Kradel Osborn.

Jean was a graduate of Butler High School.

She had worked at Armco, where she met her husband, Lyle K. Bachman, with whom she had celebrated 54 years of marriage until his passing in 2005.

Jean was a homemaker and a lifelong member of St. Mark's Evangelical Lutheran Church.

She liked to sing and play her organ, and was an avid fan of "General Hospital," and all types of thrillers. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.

She is survived by one son, Randall "Randy" (Loretta) Bachman of Butler; two daughters, Karen (Edward) Werner of Butler, and Pamela (James) Bachman-Padula of Virginia; 11 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, whom she married on Oct. 13, 1951, and who passed away on June 5, 2005; two sisters, Grace Kelley Dumbaugh and Ruth Stewart; one brother, Merle Osborn; and a nephew, Donald Kelley.

Jean will always be remembered for her love of card games and her witty sayings such as "Bean Soup," "There's a man sick in Allegheny," "When Hector was a pup," and finally, "That's all she wrote!"

BACHMAN - Private burial for Jean A. (Osborn) Bachman, who died Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, took place in Butler County Memorial Park.

Memorial donations may be made to the Dementia Society of America, P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901.

Arrangements were handled by Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, 124 E. North St., Butler.

Online condolences can be given at www.thompson-miller.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Butler Eagle on Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thompson-Miller Funeral Home
124 E North St
Butler, PA 16001
724-287-3706
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved