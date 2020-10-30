Jean A. (Osborn) Bachman, 91, of Butler passed away on Oct. 27, 2020, at the Sunnyview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
She was born Oct. 3, 1929, in Butler, and was the daughter of the late Wilmer Osborn and the late Della Kradel Osborn.
Jean was a graduate of Butler High School.
She had worked at Armco, where she met her husband, Lyle K. Bachman, with whom she had celebrated 54 years of marriage until his passing in 2005.
Jean was a homemaker and a lifelong member of St. Mark's Evangelical Lutheran Church.
She liked to sing and play her organ, and was an avid fan of "General Hospital," and all types of thrillers. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by one son, Randall "Randy" (Loretta) Bachman of Butler; two daughters, Karen (Edward) Werner of Butler, and Pamela (James) Bachman-Padula of Virginia; 11 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, whom she married on Oct. 13, 1951, and who passed away on June 5, 2005; two sisters, Grace Kelley Dumbaugh and Ruth Stewart; one brother, Merle Osborn; and a nephew, Donald Kelley.
Jean will always be remembered for her love of card games and her witty sayings such as "Bean Soup," "There's a man sick in Allegheny," "When Hector was a pup," and finally, "That's all she wrote!"
BACHMAN - Private burial for Jean A. (Osborn) Bachman, who died Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, took place in Butler County Memorial Park.
Memorial donations may be made to the Dementia Society of America
, P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901.
Arrangements were handled by Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, 124 E. North St., Butler.
Online condolences can be given at www.thompson-miller.com
.