Jean Carol Buchanan, 83, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020.
She was born Dec. 28, 1936, in Detroit, Mich.
She was a faithful member of Calvary Orthodox Presbyterian Church of Harrisville.
For years, she was known as the "Card Lady," sending cards to missionaries as well as church members, as her card ministry.
Her business career was office manager and bookkeeper for several auto dealerships.
Jean liked spending time with her family and her church family. She liked driving her "new cars" and shopping. She shopped for every baby/child in the family, as well as some children from church. She always said, "I was born to shop - not mop."
She is survived by her sister, Linda L. (William S.) Cypher of Slippery Rock; and her nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, Kenneth James Buchanan; her mother, Virginia Marie Slonka Buchanan Bovard; her stepfather, David Leland Bovard; her brother, Robert J. (Deverah) Buchanan; and her sister, Virginia A. (Lawrence) Houston.
BUCHANAN - A memorial service for Jean Carol Buchanan, who died Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at Calvary Orthodox Presbyterian Church of Harrisville, 443 N. Main St., Harrisville, with Pastor Peter J. Puliatti.
Smith Funeral Home, Slippery Rock, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Butler Eagle on Feb. 25, 2020