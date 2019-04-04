Butler Eagle

Jean E. Rader

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jean E. Rader.

Jean E. Rader, 81, of Butler passed away on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, in the Good Samaritan Hospice in Wexford.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Edward L. Raisley Funeral Home, 387 Main St., Prospect.
A complete obituary will be in Friday's Butler Eagle.
For more information as it becomes available, please go to www.raisleyfuneralhome.com.
Funeral Home
Edward L Raisley Funeral Home
387 Main St.
Prospect, PA 16052
(724) 865-2442
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in Butler Eagle on Apr. 4, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.