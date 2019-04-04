Jean E. Rader, 81, of Butler passed away on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, in the Good Samaritan Hospice in Wexford.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Edward L. Raisley Funeral Home, 387 Main St., Prospect.
A complete obituary will be in Friday's Butler Eagle.
For more information as it becomes available, please go to www.raisleyfuneralhome.com.
Edward L Raisley Funeral Home
387 Main St.
Prospect, PA 16052
(724) 865-2442
Published in Butler Eagle on Apr. 4, 2019