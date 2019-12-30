Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jean K. Wiles. View Sign Service Information Thompson-Miller Funeral Home 124 E North St Butler , PA 16001 (724)-287-3706 Visitation 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM Thompson-Miller Funeral Home 124 E North St Butler , PA 16001 View Map Funeral service 12:00 PM Thompson-Miller Funeral Home 124 E North St Butler , PA 16001 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Jean K. Wiles, 92, of the Masonic Village of Sewickley, formerly of Butler, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019.

She was born March 23, 1927, in Butler, and was the daughter of the late Ira E. and Hazel Wolfe Keck.

Jean graduated from Beaver College and joined her family's automobile and real estate corporations as their accountant and comptroller. Over her 60-year career, she rose to the position of president.

She married her Butler High School sweetheart, Thomas E. Wiles, on Sept. 11, 1948.

Jean was an active member of First English Lutheran Church, where she and Tom established and supervised the after-school church youth program for many years. She sang in the church choir for over 50 years.

Jean was a member of the Butler Women's Club and a volunteer for the Butler Memorial Hospital Auxiliary.

Playing bridge was her passion and Jean played weekly in a bridge club for 60 years. She and Tom enjoyed ocean cruises and traveling in their Airstream trailer.

Jean had great love for her family and friends.

She is survived by one son, Thomas (Rebecca) Wiles; one daughter, Judith (Kevin) Rorabaugh; four grandchildren, Christopher (Melissa) Rorabaugh, Lauren (Noah Marble) Wiles, Logan (Alexa) Wiles and Anna (Louie Conte) Wiles; six great-grandchildren, Benjamin, Madison and Audrey Rorabaugh, Claire and Alice Marble, and August Wiles.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Thomas; one brother, Robert I. Keck; and one grandson, Scott Rorabaugh.

WILES - Family and friends of Jean K. Wiles, who died Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, will be received from 10 a.m. until noon Tuesday at Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, 124 E. North St., Butler.

A funeral service will immediately follow the visitation with Pastor James W. Dollhopf officiating.

Burial will take place in North Side Cemetery, Butler.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to First English Lutheran Church, 241 N. Main St., Butler, PA 16001.

Online condolences can be given at



