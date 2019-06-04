Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jean L. Laskey. View Sign Service Information Thompson-Miller Funeral Home 124 E North St Butler , PA 16001 (724)-287-3706 Send Flowers Obituary

Jean L. Laskey, 78, of Renfrew passed away on Monday at the Good Samaritan Hospice at Concordia surrounded by her loving family.

She was born Jan. 14, 1941, in Butler, and was the daughter of the late Jack Ordy and the late Ann Grinnik Ordy.

Jean was a homemaker. She also did data entry at Penreco.

Jean was a member of St. Fidelis Parish.

She and her husband were money collectors at the Lenten Fish Fry at St. Fidelis Parish, as well as cooks at the community dinners at St. Paul Roman Catholic Church in Butler.

She was an avid quilter.

Jean was a tremendous supporter of her grandchildren and their sporting events. She and her husband were foster parents to 15 newborn/infant children.

Jean is survived by her husband, Walter W. Laskey, whom she married on June 23, 1962; one son, Jeffrey (Charie) Laskey of Cranberry Township; three daughters, Jennifer Pepmeyer of Butler, Joanne (Tim) Duncan of Evans City and Jayni (Mike) Kaufman of Renfrew; seven grandchildren, Tabatha (Eric Singer), Joe, Shelby, Jake, Corey, Abby and Nikki; four great-grandchildren, Edan, Avery, Colten and Lillian; eight siblings, Pat "Mickey" (Andy) Potyka, Jack "Bo" (Brenda) Ordy, Richard "Pooch" (Patty) Ordy, Barbara "Babe" (Tom) Brown, Robert (Sharon) Ordy, Julie Moreland, Marvin (Diane) Ordy and Ron (Kim) Ordy; and a number of nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one nephew.

LASKEY - Friends of Jean L. Laskey, who died Monday, June 3, 2019, will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, 124 E. North St., Butler.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday at St. Fidelis Roman Catholic Church, 125 Buttercup Road, Meridian, with the Rev. William Wuenschel officiating.

Memorials are suggested to the Good Samaritan Hospice, 134 Marwood Road, Cabot, PA 16023.

Online condolences can be given at



Jean L. Laskey, 78, of Renfrew passed away on Monday at the Good Samaritan Hospice at Concordia surrounded by her loving family.She was born Jan. 14, 1941, in Butler, and was the daughter of the late Jack Ordy and the late Ann Grinnik Ordy.Jean was a homemaker. She also did data entry at Penreco.Jean was a member of St. Fidelis Parish.She and her husband were money collectors at the Lenten Fish Fry at St. Fidelis Parish, as well as cooks at the community dinners at St. Paul Roman Catholic Church in Butler.She was an avid quilter.Jean was a tremendous supporter of her grandchildren and their sporting events. She and her husband were foster parents to 15 newborn/infant children.Jean is survived by her husband, Walter W. Laskey, whom she married on June 23, 1962; one son, Jeffrey (Charie) Laskey of Cranberry Township; three daughters, Jennifer Pepmeyer of Butler, Joanne (Tim) Duncan of Evans City and Jayni (Mike) Kaufman of Renfrew; seven grandchildren, Tabatha (Eric Singer), Joe, Shelby, Jake, Corey, Abby and Nikki; four great-grandchildren, Edan, Avery, Colten and Lillian; eight siblings, Pat "Mickey" (Andy) Potyka, Jack "Bo" (Brenda) Ordy, Richard "Pooch" (Patty) Ordy, Barbara "Babe" (Tom) Brown, Robert (Sharon) Ordy, Julie Moreland, Marvin (Diane) Ordy and Ron (Kim) Ordy; and a number of nieces and nephews.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one nephew.LASKEY - Friends of Jean L. Laskey, who died Monday, June 3, 2019, will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, 124 E. North St., Butler.A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday at St. Fidelis Roman Catholic Church, 125 Buttercup Road, Meridian, with the Rev. William Wuenschel officiating.Memorials are suggested to the Good Samaritan Hospice, 134 Marwood Road, Cabot, PA 16023.Online condolences can be given at www.thompson-miller.com Published in Butler Eagle on June 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close