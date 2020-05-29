Jean Louise Sutton
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jean Louise Sutton, 93, of Evans City, died on Tuesday, May 26, 2020.
Born Oct. 1, 1926, in Homer City, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Orie J. Sutton and Roxie Fair Sutton.
Jean was a 1944 graduate of Evans City High School.
Jean was a committed Christian and a member of the Westminster Presbyterian Church in Evans City, where she also taught Sunday school.
She retired after 41 years at Armco, where she worked in the accounting department. She was a member of the Business and Professional Women's Club in Evans City, the Evans City Historical Society, the Missionary Society of Westminster Church, the Christian Women's Club, several bridge clubs, and was on the board of the Evans City Public Library.
She was an avid sports fan and especially enjoyed watching the Pirates. She golfed and bowled in several leagues, where she won many trophies. She was also a Girl Scout leader and delivered Meals on Wheels for many years.
Jean also enjoyed traveling with her family and friends and visited all 50 states and over 65 countries.
She will be remembered as a kind and generous woman with a big beautiful smile, which radiated her love and care.
Jean leaves behind to cherish her memory, her 17 nieces and nephews, Randy (Diane) Marburger, Becky (Rege) Rengers, Berty (Scott) McMillen, Robin (Steve) Van Dyke, Rick Marburger, Bronwynn (Mike) McAdams, William (Debbie) Sutton, Tina Broeren, Chris (Pam) Sutton, Dave (Frances) Sutton, Edith Jane (Dave) Schrock, Mike (Connie) Sutton, Mary Kay Knox, Kathy (Tom) Weber, Charleen (Dave) Brockhoff, Lenny (Arlene) Sutton and Chuck (Michelle) Sutton; a sister-in-law, Janet Beahm; 16 great-nieces; 19 great-nephews; 19 great-great-nieces; 14 great-great-nephews; and numerous cousins.
In addition to her parents, Jean was preceded in death by four brothers, Chuck, John, Jerry and William Sutton; a sister, Dorothy Marburger; a nephew, Dennis Sutton; and a great-nephew.
SUTTON - Due to current health concerns, services for Jean Louise Sutton, who died Tuesday, May 26, 2020, will be held privately by her family.
She will be laid to rest at Butler County Memorial Park.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Boylan Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 856 Evans City Road, Renfrew.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made in memory of Jean to the Westminster Presbyterian Church, 330 E. Main St., Evans City, PA 16033.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Butler Eagle on May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Boylan Funeral Home
856 Evans City Road
Renfrew, PA 16053
(724) 486-3500
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved