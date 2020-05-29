Jean Louise Sutton, 93, of Evans City, died on Tuesday, May 26, 2020.
Born Oct. 1, 1926, in Homer City, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Orie J. Sutton and Roxie Fair Sutton.
Jean was a 1944 graduate of Evans City High School.
Jean was a committed Christian and a member of the Westminster Presbyterian Church in Evans City, where she also taught Sunday school.
She retired after 41 years at Armco, where she worked in the accounting department. She was a member of the Business and Professional Women's Club in Evans City, the Evans City Historical Society, the Missionary Society of Westminster Church, the Christian Women's Club, several bridge clubs, and was on the board of the Evans City Public Library.
She was an avid sports fan and especially enjoyed watching the Pirates. She golfed and bowled in several leagues, where she won many trophies. She was also a Girl Scout leader and delivered Meals on Wheels for many years.
Jean also enjoyed traveling with her family and friends and visited all 50 states and over 65 countries.
She will be remembered as a kind and generous woman with a big beautiful smile, which radiated her love and care.
Jean leaves behind to cherish her memory, her 17 nieces and nephews, Randy (Diane) Marburger, Becky (Rege) Rengers, Berty (Scott) McMillen, Robin (Steve) Van Dyke, Rick Marburger, Bronwynn (Mike) McAdams, William (Debbie) Sutton, Tina Broeren, Chris (Pam) Sutton, Dave (Frances) Sutton, Edith Jane (Dave) Schrock, Mike (Connie) Sutton, Mary Kay Knox, Kathy (Tom) Weber, Charleen (Dave) Brockhoff, Lenny (Arlene) Sutton and Chuck (Michelle) Sutton; a sister-in-law, Janet Beahm; 16 great-nieces; 19 great-nephews; 19 great-great-nieces; 14 great-great-nephews; and numerous cousins.
In addition to her parents, Jean was preceded in death by four brothers, Chuck, John, Jerry and William Sutton; a sister, Dorothy Marburger; a nephew, Dennis Sutton; and a great-nephew.
SUTTON - Due to current health concerns, services for Jean Louise Sutton, who died Tuesday, May 26, 2020, will be held privately by her family.
She will be laid to rest at Butler County Memorial Park.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Boylan Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 856 Evans City Road, Renfrew.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made in memory of Jean to the Westminster Presbyterian Church, 330 E. Main St., Evans City, PA 16033.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on May 29, 2020.