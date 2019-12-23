Jean M. Meatris, 67, of Cranberry Township passed away on Dec. 18, 2019.
She was the beloved sister of Thomas Sekinger and MaryAnn Henzler; proud aunt of six nieces and nephews; and is survived by many loving friends and relatives.
Jean was employed by the United States Postal Service for 36 years.
MEATRIS - A memorial service for Jean M. Meatris, who died Dec. 18, 2019, will be held 11 a.m. on Jan. 10 at St. Ferdinand's in Cranberry Township, with luncheon to follow.
Professional arrangements entrusted to Devlin Funeral Home of Cranberry.
Published in Butler Eagle on Dec. 23, 2019