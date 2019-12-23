Butler Eagle

Jean M. Meatris

  • "Dear Jill and the Meatris and Henzler families: I am so..."
    - Kathy Hydock
  • "Dear Tommy and MaryAnn, I was so very sad to hear about the..."
    - Arlana Long
Devlin Funeral Home of Cranberry - Cranberry Twp.
2678 Rochester Road
Cranberry Twp., PA
16066
(724)-772-8800
Memorial service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Ferdinand's
Cranberry Township, PA
Jean M. Meatris, 67, of Cranberry Township passed away on Dec. 18, 2019.
She was the beloved sister of Thomas Sekinger and MaryAnn Henzler; proud aunt of six nieces and nephews; and is survived by many loving friends and relatives.
Jean was employed by the United States Postal Service for 36 years.
MEATRIS - A memorial service for Jean M. Meatris, who died Dec. 18, 2019, will be held 11 a.m. on Jan. 10 at St. Ferdinand's in Cranberry Township, with luncheon to follow.
Professional arrangements entrusted to Devlin Funeral Home of Cranberry.
Published in Butler Eagle on Dec. 23, 2019
