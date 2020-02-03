Jeanette U. Bates, 76, of Harrisville passed away Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, in hospice care in Cabot, following a 3-month illness.
Jeanette was born in the Squirrel Hill section of Pittsburgh on July 28, 1943, to Benjamin J. and Marie (Sikorh) Less.
In 1945, her family moved to a 200-acre farm on Hallston Road near the Old Stone House. Jeanette attended Foltz School, a one-room schoolhouse from 1949 to 1955.
In her younger years, Jeanette attended St. John's Methodist Church on Hallston Road, and later in life she attended Grace United Methodist Church in Grove City.
She was a homemaker and formerly worked at Ivex and Reynolds Packaging in Grove City.
Jeanette is survived by her son, Frank E. (Cheryl) Herman Jr. of Winston-Salem, N.C.; her daughter, Lisa D. Herman of Colonial Heights, Va.; four grandchildren, Trena Ortiz, Joshua Netto, Jared Netto and Amanda Herman; and seven great-grandchildren, Vanessa, Nicolas, Giovanni, Owyen, Ayden, Camdyn and Kayla; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by the love of her life and father of her children, Frank E. Herman Sr.; four sisters, Mary Giozdano, Olga Simoni, Stella Pantaleo and Fay Martin; and a brother, Vincent J. Mazzie.
BATES - Funeral service for Jeanette U. Bates, who died Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, will be at 6 p.m. Monday at Cunningham Funeral Home, 306 Bessemer Ave., Grove City, with the Rev. Willard Morse officiating.
Visitation hours are from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Memorials can be made to Concordia Lutheran Ministries, 134 Marwood Road, Cabot, Pa., 16023, or [email protected]
Published in Butler Eagle on Feb. 3, 2020