Jeanne E. Hinchberger, 83, of Butler passed away Wednesday evening, Oct. 14, 2020, in the comfort of her home.
Born July 24, 1937, in Butler, she was a daughter of the late Robert Gillespie and Phyllis (O'Connor) Gillespie.
Jeanne was a registered nurse, working at Sunnyview Nursing Home and then for Butler Memorial Hospital, retiring after 25 years.
She was a member of St. Fidelis Roman Catholic Church in Meridian, enjoyed card making and stamping, also playing cards and bowling. She liked to golf as she was a member of the Armco Country Club. She was also a member of the Esquire Club and was the sole proprietor of "Club Jeanne."
Surviving are her five children, Andrew Cygan of Butler, William Cygan of Pittsburgh, Douglas (Jenny) Cygan of Butler, Carol (Juan) Ibarra of Pittsburgh, and Amy (William) Jackson of Butler; five stepchildren, Joseph Hinchberger of Portersville, David (Jan) Hinchberger of Slippery Rock, Cindy (Jerry) McConnell of Tionesta, Rita (Harold) Watterson of Karns City, and Troy (Joann) Hinchberger of Prospect; 30 grandchildren; and 26 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, LaVerne E. Hinchberger, whom she married Dec. 13, 1975, and who died Oct. 31, 2019; one brother, William Gillespie; and one sister, Gail Oesterling.
HINCHBERGER - Friends of Jeanne E. Hinchberger, who died Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Fidelis Roman Catholic Church, 125 Buttercup Road, Meridian. The Rev. Jack Nanz will officiate.
Interment will be in Greenlawn Burial Estates.
In lieu of flowers, donation are requested to the Susan G. Komen Foundation.
