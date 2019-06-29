Jeane Elizabeth Rickley (Carroll), 89, of Cranberry Township, formerly of Bellevue, passed away on June 10.
Jeane was an airline reservationist for Capital Airlines, which merged with United Airlines. She then was a bookkeeper for Garyâ Sports store in Bellevue.
An avid horse enthusiast, she owned many Saddlebred horses and followed the Thoroughbred horse community with passion.Her cats were the love of her life and she will be blessed to cross the Rainbow bridge.
She was the loving mother of Lou Ann Rickley (Shelly Walkner) and Norman L. Rickley Jr.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Norman Louis Rickley Sr.;and her sister, Gloria Miller.
RICKLEY - Arrangements for Jeane Elizabeth Rickley (Carroll),who died Monday, June 10, 2019, are under the direction of Orion C. Pinkerton Funeral Home, 1014 California Ave., Avalon.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local animal shelter.
Condolences maybe shared atwww.pinkertonfuneralhome.net.
Published in Butler Eagle on June 29, 2019