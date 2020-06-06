Jeanne Hortert Kyper, 93, of Butler, passed away Thursday morning, June 4, 2020, at Butler Memorial Hospital.
Born Aug. 20, 1926, in Butler, she was a daughter of the late Walter Walsh and Erma (Miller) Walsh.
Jeanne was a 1945 high school graduate and was a homemaker.
She was a member of St. Andrew Roman Catholic Church and had been a member of the Sunrise Bowling League.
Surviving is her husband, Galen "Pete" Kyper.
She is also survived by her 11 children, Gloria Thoma Miller (LeMoyne) of Butler, Paul Hortert Jr. of Florida, Diane McCaslin (Ben) of West Sunbury, Rex Hortert (Linda) of Branchton, Christopher Hortert (Patty) of Eau Claire, Carol Plunkard (George) of Ellwood City, Kevin Hortert of Grove City and Brian Hortert (Chrysa), Rebecca Kristufek (Richard), Erick Hortert (Rachel) and Patrick Hortert (Amy), all of Butler; 40 grandchildren; 62 great-grandchildren; and 19 great-great-grandchildren; one sister, Patricia Henricks of Butler; and one brother-in-law, Keith Gray of Oklahoma.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Paul Hortert Sr., who died Jan. 25, 1996; and her sister, Mary Lou Gray.
KYPER - Friends of Jeanne Hortert Kyper, who died Thursday, June 4, 2020, will be received from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Monday at Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.
A blessing service will follow at 1 p.m. at the funeral home.
Interment will follow in Greenlawn Burial Estates, Mount Chestnut.
For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.geibelfuneralhome.com.
Born Aug. 20, 1926, in Butler, she was a daughter of the late Walter Walsh and Erma (Miller) Walsh.
Jeanne was a 1945 high school graduate and was a homemaker.
She was a member of St. Andrew Roman Catholic Church and had been a member of the Sunrise Bowling League.
Surviving is her husband, Galen "Pete" Kyper.
She is also survived by her 11 children, Gloria Thoma Miller (LeMoyne) of Butler, Paul Hortert Jr. of Florida, Diane McCaslin (Ben) of West Sunbury, Rex Hortert (Linda) of Branchton, Christopher Hortert (Patty) of Eau Claire, Carol Plunkard (George) of Ellwood City, Kevin Hortert of Grove City and Brian Hortert (Chrysa), Rebecca Kristufek (Richard), Erick Hortert (Rachel) and Patrick Hortert (Amy), all of Butler; 40 grandchildren; 62 great-grandchildren; and 19 great-great-grandchildren; one sister, Patricia Henricks of Butler; and one brother-in-law, Keith Gray of Oklahoma.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Paul Hortert Sr., who died Jan. 25, 1996; and her sister, Mary Lou Gray.
KYPER - Friends of Jeanne Hortert Kyper, who died Thursday, June 4, 2020, will be received from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Monday at Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.
A blessing service will follow at 1 p.m. at the funeral home.
Interment will follow in Greenlawn Burial Estates, Mount Chestnut.
For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.geibelfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Butler Eagle on Jun. 6, 2020.