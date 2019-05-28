Jeanne K. Herald, 87, of Bradenton, Fla., formerly of West Sunbury, passed away on May 20 at her residence.
She was born Dec. 5, 1931, in Butler, and was the daughter of the late Earl D. and Mary "Peggy" (Beggs) Klinger.
She was a member of St. John's Methodist Church and was a graduate of ICM with a computer science degree.
She had worked for Mellon Bank, PNC and Walmart.
Surviving are her husband of 42 years, Norman "Eddie" Herald of Bradenton; a daughter, Dottie (Randy) Jordan of Cincinnati, Ohio; three sons, Larry (Alice) Baldauf of Meridian, Kenneth (Carol) Baldauf of Meridian, and Donald Baldauf of Bradenton, Fla.; 17 grandchildren;seven great-grandchildren; two stepdaughters, Leona Loverick of Harrisville, and Nancy (Steve) Onufrak of Butler; and three stepsons, Benjamin (Lorie) Herald of East Butler, Timothy Herald of Grove City, and Albert (Diane) Herald of Chicora.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers; and a sister.
HERALD - Friends of Jeanne K. Herald, who died Monday, May 20, 2019, will be received from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at 11 a.m. Tuesday at St. John's Methodist Church, 244 Hallston Road, Slippery Rock.
Interment will take place in the West Sunbury Union Cemetery.
Arrangements were entrusted to Young Funeral Home, Butler.
Memorial donations may be made to Young Funeral Home, P.O. Box 1522, Butler, PA 16003.
Please visit www.youngfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on May 28, 2019