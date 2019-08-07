Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeanne Karen McQuistion. View Sign Service Information Thompson-Miller Funeral Home 124 E North St Butler , PA 16001 (724)-287-3706 Send Flowers Obituary

Jeanne Karen McQuistion, 75, of Portersville passed away on Monday at UPMC Passavant Hospital in McCandless.

She was born Jan. 5, 1944, in Butler, and was the daughter of the late Carl Hartzell and the late Marjory Young Hartzell.

Jeanne worked as a title researcher.

She was a member of Summit Presbyterian Church.

Jeanne loved camping, needlepoint, reading, and especially spending time with her grandchildren.

Jeanne is survived by her one son, Brian (Lena) Oesterling of Novi, Mich.; one daughter, Jonna (Paul) Schmidt of Ellwood City; five grandchildren, Jade Hainer, Katarina Lang, Jonathan Lang, Bryson Oesterling and Griffin Oesterling; two brothers, James Hartzell of Portersville, and Jeff (Barb) Hartzell of Butler; and a number of nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert "Bob" McQuistion, whom she married on July 29, 1994, and who passed away on June 7, 2015; and two sisters, Joanne and Jana.

MCQUISTION - In accordance with her wishes, there will be no public visitation for Jeanne Karen McQuistion, who died Monday, Aug. 5, 2019.

A private service will be held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are being handled by Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, 124 E. North St., Butler.

Memorials are suggested to the , 320 Bilmar Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15205.

Online condolences can be given at



Jeanne Karen McQuistion, 75, of Portersville passed away on Monday at UPMC Passavant Hospital in McCandless.She was born Jan. 5, 1944, in Butler, and was the daughter of the late Carl Hartzell and the late Marjory Young Hartzell.Jeanne worked as a title researcher.She was a member of Summit Presbyterian Church.Jeanne loved camping, needlepoint, reading, and especially spending time with her grandchildren.Jeanne is survived by her one son, Brian (Lena) Oesterling of Novi, Mich.; one daughter, Jonna (Paul) Schmidt of Ellwood City; five grandchildren, Jade Hainer, Katarina Lang, Jonathan Lang, Bryson Oesterling and Griffin Oesterling; two brothers, James Hartzell of Portersville, and Jeff (Barb) Hartzell of Butler; and a number of nieces and nephews.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert "Bob" McQuistion, whom she married on July 29, 1994, and who passed away on June 7, 2015; and two sisters, Joanne and Jana.MCQUISTION - In accordance with her wishes, there will be no public visitation for Jeanne Karen McQuistion, who died Monday, Aug. 5, 2019.A private service will be held at the convenience of the family.Arrangements are being handled by Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, 124 E. North St., Butler.Memorials are suggested to the , 320 Bilmar Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15205.Online condolences can be given at www.thompson-miller.com Published in Butler Eagle on Aug. 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.