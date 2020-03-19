Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeanne L. Hall. View Sign Service Information Buechele Funeral Home 707 Kellys Way East Brady , PA 16028 (724)-526-3111 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Buechele Funeral Home 707 Kellys Way East Brady , PA 16028 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St. Eusebius Church Send Flowers Obituary

Jeanne L. Hall, 89, of St. Mary at Asbury Ridge, Erie, formerly of East Brady, died Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in Erie.

Born June 24, 1930, in Butler, she was the daughter of Joseph H. and Eva Belle (Craig) McClaine.

Jeanne had an extensive work history. In 1949, she began work for the U.S. Bureau of Mines in Pittsburgh. In 1953, she joined the U.S. Army and was employed for two years at the Pentagon. Upon her discharge as a sergeant, she held various positions with Proctor & Gamble, Eldon Miller Trucking, Mercy Hospital in Naperville, Ill., as well as secretary of North Central College in Naperville.

From 1961 until 1984, she was the office manager of Daman Industries in Bradys Bend.

In 1984, she had a calling to join the Sisters of St. Joseph (SSJ) of Northwestern PA. Until her retirement, she had served as secretary of the Development and Guidance Offices for Villa Maria Academy and Director of Personnel at St. Mary's Home East. She also served as executive secretary for the SSJ leadership.

An active member of her community, Jeanne was a member of St. Eusebius Roman Catholic Church in East Brady. She served as a eucharistic minister, lector, religious education instructor and was a member of the former Ladies Guild.

She volunteered her time at the Sugarcreek Home for Women in Worthington, was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary Post 402, East Brady, volunteered as an EMT with the East Brady Ambulance, and gave her time to the Maria House Project-a Haven for recovering men in the Diocese of Erie.

Surviving are three sons, John P. (Lani) Hall of Bristow, Va., Michael K. Hall of East Brady, and Richard (Theresa) Hall of Hope Mills, N.C.

She is also survived by two brothers, Thomas (Georgie) McClaine of New Bethlehem, and C. Frederick (Rita) McClaine of Meridian; one sister, Diane Miskiel of Long Beach, Calif.; 11 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Jeanne was preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Juliann Hall; two brothers; and two sisters.

HALL - Friends of Jeanne L. Hall, who died Tuesday, March 17, 2020, will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Buechele Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 707 Kellys Way, East Brady.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Eusebius Church with the Rev. Samuel Bungo officiating.

Burial will follow in St. Eusebius Cemetery.

With respect to the current COVID-19 crisis, the family asks that if attending visitation, please respect the social distancing guidelines set by the CDC.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Sisters of St. Joseph of Northwestern PA, 5031 W. Ridge Road, Erie, PA 16506-1249, or the East Brady Ambulance P.O. Box 325, East Brady, PA 16028.

To view or express condolences, please visit







Jeanne L. Hall, 89, of St. Mary at Asbury Ridge, Erie, formerly of East Brady, died Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in Erie.Born June 24, 1930, in Butler, she was the daughter of Joseph H. and Eva Belle (Craig) McClaine.Jeanne had an extensive work history. In 1949, she began work for the U.S. Bureau of Mines in Pittsburgh. In 1953, she joined the U.S. Army and was employed for two years at the Pentagon. Upon her discharge as a sergeant, she held various positions with Proctor & Gamble, Eldon Miller Trucking, Mercy Hospital in Naperville, Ill., as well as secretary of North Central College in Naperville.From 1961 until 1984, she was the office manager of Daman Industries in Bradys Bend.In 1984, she had a calling to join the Sisters of St. Joseph (SSJ) of Northwestern PA. Until her retirement, she had served as secretary of the Development and Guidance Offices for Villa Maria Academy and Director of Personnel at St. Mary's Home East. She also served as executive secretary for the SSJ leadership.An active member of her community, Jeanne was a member of St. Eusebius Roman Catholic Church in East Brady. She served as a eucharistic minister, lector, religious education instructor and was a member of the former Ladies Guild.She volunteered her time at the Sugarcreek Home for Women in Worthington, was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary Post 402, East Brady, volunteered as an EMT with the East Brady Ambulance, and gave her time to the Maria House Project-a Haven for recovering men in the Diocese of Erie.Surviving are three sons, John P. (Lani) Hall of Bristow, Va., Michael K. Hall of East Brady, and Richard (Theresa) Hall of Hope Mills, N.C.She is also survived by two brothers, Thomas (Georgie) McClaine of New Bethlehem, and C. Frederick (Rita) McClaine of Meridian; one sister, Diane Miskiel of Long Beach, Calif.; 11 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.Jeanne was preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Juliann Hall; two brothers; and two sisters.HALL - Friends of Jeanne L. Hall, who died Tuesday, March 17, 2020, will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Buechele Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 707 Kellys Way, East Brady.A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Eusebius Church with the Rev. Samuel Bungo officiating.Burial will follow in St. Eusebius Cemetery.With respect to the current COVID-19 crisis, the family asks that if attending visitation, please respect the social distancing guidelines set by the CDC.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Sisters of St. Joseph of Northwestern PA, 5031 W. Ridge Road, Erie, PA 16506-1249, or the East Brady Ambulance P.O. Box 325, East Brady, PA 16028.To view or express condolences, please visit www.buechelefuneralhome.com Published in Butler Eagle on Mar. 19, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Naperville Return to Today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close