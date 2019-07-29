Jeanne Marie Bayer Desmond, 69, of Renfrew passed away on Friday after an extended illness.
Jeanne was born Sept. 28, 1949, in Butler. She was a daughter of the late Paul and Rosemary Bayer.
Jeanne worked at Nationwide Insurance and was a cook at the Ellen O'Brien Gaiser Addiction Center. She also delivered food for the Meals on Wheels program. She was a member of the Women's Auxiliary for the American Legion Post #778 in Lyndora.
She was the wife of William (Billy) Desmond II. Jeanne was the mother to Mark Keller, Janelle Kennedy (Brian) and Gretchen Keller. She was the sister to Paula Doria (Joseph) and John Bayer (Kendra). Jeanne was also the grandmother to Kayle, Taylor, Madison, Kerstin and Makenna.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Jordan.
DESMOND - A private family service will be held Monday for Jeanne Marie Bayer Desmond, who died Friday, July 26, 2019.
Arrangements by Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.
For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.geibelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on July 29, 2019