Jeanne Marie Sarnese
1937 - 2020
Jeanne Marie Sarnese, 83, of Prospect, went to be with her Lord and Savior on June 21, 2020.
Jeanne was born Jan. 10, 1937, in Blossburg, Tioga County, Pa., and was the daughter of Paul A. Kuntz Sr. and Cecelia B. Cole Kuntz Harvey.
Jeanne was a 1955 graduate of Latrobe High School.
She was a member of the Emmanuel Lutheran Church of Prospect, where she taught Sunday school and was in the choir.
Jeanne was the library director for 22 years for the Prospect Community Library. She started the children's summer reading program. After her retirement, she served on the board of directors for the Prospect Library and the Butler County Library System.
Jeanne was a member of the Prospect Community Women's Club and the Historical Society in Prospect.
Jeanne was a recipient of the Rotary Paul Harris Fellow award for "Service Above Self" to the Prospect community. She was instrumental in starting cheerleading for the Prospect Boys and Girls Club more than 50 years ago. She was also a past den mother for the Prospect Cub Scouts.
Jeanne was an avid bowler. She loved reading and sewing, and being a member of the Prospect Library book club.
Jeanne adored children and seeing them happy.
Survivors include four sons, Robert Alan Sarnese Jr. of Prospect, Michael Patrick Sarnese of Slippery Rock, Patrick Scott (Jill) Sarnese of Butler, and Steven Sean (Karianne) Sarnese of Hilliards; one daughter, Tracey (Dennis "D.J.") Oliver of Butler; one brother, Paul Kuntz Jr. of Georgia; and her longtime companion/fiancé, Barry Nelson.
She is also survived by eight grandchildren, Robert, Kristopher, Nathan, Phillip, Jakob, Kayleigh, Emerson and Isaak; and four great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Alan Sarnese Sr., whom she married Nov. 7, 1954, and who died July 21, 1978; three brothers, John David Harvey, Raymond Ralph Harvey and John Evan Kuntz; and one grandson, Kody Alan Sarnese.
SARNESE - There will be no public visitation for Jeanne Marie Sarnese, who died Sunday, June 21, 2020.
A memorial service is being planned for a later date to be held at Emmanuel Lutheran Church of Prospect.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Jay Bryan Funeral Home in Prospect.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Prospect Community Library Endowment Fund or to the Emmanuel Lutheran Church of Prospect.


Published in Butler Eagle on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Jay Bryan Funeral Home
443 Main St
Prospect, PA 16052
(724) 865-2550
