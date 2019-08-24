Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeanne Marjorie Hauer. View Sign Service Information Funeral service 11:00 AM Eloise B. Kyper Funeral Home 2702 Mount Royal Blvd. Glenshaw , PA View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary



She was born in Pittsburgh and was the beloved wife of 53 years to Robert Hauer, whom she married on Nov. 28, 1964.

She was the sister-in-law of the late Irwin Hauer's wife, Doris; and aunt of Becky (Russell) Cook and their daughters, Sarah and Diana Cook.

Jeanne is survived by two cousins, George (Ruth) Hoehl and their daughter Christine, of upper Marlboro, Md., and Thomas Gainan and his daughter, Marylyn (Jason) Gainan, along with his son, Mark, of New Hampshire.

Jeanne was the godmother to Gary Bartrom, Rob Bartrom and Kim Hatson.

She was very active in her church, having taught Sunday school since she was a teenager. She also sang in the church choir and belonged to the Pittsburgh Lutheran Chorus.

She served as president and was a member of the Mellwood Memorial Club.

In 2006, Jeanne and Bob moved to Concordia Lutheran Ministries and enjoyed apartment living for many years.

HAUER - A funeral service for Jeanne Marjorie Hauer, who died Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home chapel of Eloise B. Kyper Funeral Home, 2702 Mount Royal Blvd., Glenshaw, with Pastor Barry Keurulainen officiating.

Interment will privately take place at Mount Royal Cemetery, Glenshaw.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to Good Samaritan Fund, Concordia Lutheran Ministries, 134 Marwood Road, Cabot, PA 16023.

Written tributes and memorials are welcomed and encouraged at



