Jeanne W. (Pallone) Sarver, 93, of Butler, went home to be with the Lord Nov. 21, 2019, surrounded by the love of her family.

Jeanne was born on Sept. 8, 1926, in Butler, and was the daughter of the late Margaret M. Gatti and Micheal M. Pallone. She was the youngest daughter of six children, who all preceded her in death. They include Marie Riccardi, Richard Pallone, Gilda Fudoli, Ina Mae Sarteski, herself and Bobby Lee Pallone.

Jeanne lived for her family. She shared her selfless giving heart with everyone she came in contact with.

She could be heard singing through the open windows on warm summer days quite often. She was a caregiver, an encourager and a consultant. She was a mother, a sister, a daughter, an aunt and a friend. She always put herself last when it came to needs.

She loved the Lord and prayed for her family every night. She was a gem of great value to those who knew her.

She enjoyed preparing fabulous meals and a good sit on the front porch with a cool glass of refreshing ice water.

Together with Vern, they collected coins, stamps and memories.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Vernon C. Sarver, with whom they raised their seven children.

Siblings include Janeen Lynn (Sarver) Caldwell and Jerry Sheakley of Karns City, Shelley Gail (Sarver) Divers and her husband, James, of Butler, Kevin Lee Sarver and Brenda of Renfrew, Laurie Jeanne (Sarver) Musser and David of Strongsville, Ohio, Kristy (Sarver) Reinsel and Rick of Chesapeake, Va., Scott Dean Sarver and his wife, Heidi, of Prospect, and Dane Todd Sarver and his wife, Sue, of Zelienople.

She had nine grandchildren and four great grandchildren, Joseph Lee Powell and his wife, Trisha, with Carson and Colton, Jordan David Musser and his wife, Brittany, Hannah Marie Musser, Aaron Jacob Musser, Joshua Lucas Musser, Emily Nicole Sarver, Ethan Scott Sarver, and Shari Leigha Sarver with Izabella Geneva and Ava Nicole, and Crysta Marie Sarver.

SARVER - Services for Jeanne W. (Pallone) Sarver who died Nov. 21, 2019, will be private.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler, PA 16001.

For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit



