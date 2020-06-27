Jeannette Browdy Haag was born Nov. 3, 1919, and passed June 21, 2020, peacefully at home in Butler, with her son, Arthur and daughter-law, Aline Haag, at her side. Her daughter, Frances was able to have several video calls during the last few hours.
Jeannette was born and raised in New York and Bergen County with her sister, Ethyl Browdy Kiss, by their parents, Emanuel and Anna Browdy.
Jeannette graduated from Teaneck High School during the Great Depression and went to work at New York Life to help support her family. Through the 100 years of her life, she worked as a bookkeeper, office manager for several doctors, and was an accomplished pianist, master seamstress and a competitive duplicate bridge player.
Jeannette married Dr. Samuel Haag, a practicing dentist, and the two decided to move to West Nyack, N.Y. In West Nyack, they built a dental practice in their home and began a long-term association with the community for over 60 years.
Jeannette became a trustee and helped to establish the West Nyack Free Library for the next 20 years, and volunteered at Nyack Hospital.
Jeannette received numerous awards for her service to her community, among which was the United States House of Representative Certificate of Special Congressional Recognition for outstanding and invaluable service to her community.
Jeannette is survived by her two children, Frances Julie Haag and Arthur Marc Haag (Aline); her brother-in-law, Stephen M. Kiss; five grandchildren, Peter Zeigler, Anna Grace Haag, Ethan Haag, Edie (David) Kennedy and Michael (Michelle) Zeigler; seven great-grandchildren, Max Blumenthal, Molly Blumenthal, Amanda Zeigler, Alyssa Zeigler, Michael Zeigler, Mathew Kennedy and Michael Kennedy; four nieces and nephews, Richard M. Kiss, Candy (JP) McDermott, Ellie (Jack) Weatherall and Edward (Robin) Haag; five great-nieces and great-nephews, Megan (Evan) McPhee, Kevin (Jennifer) Weatherall, Lauren Weatherall, Elizabeth Haag and Joshua Haag; and one great-great-nephew, Wyatt Weatherall.
Jeannette was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Samuel Haag; her sister, Ethyl Browdy Kiss; two grandchildren, Kristina Blumenthal and George Walter Zeigler; and one great-great-grandson, Daniel Blumenthal.
HAAG - Arrangements for Jeannette Browdy Haag, who died Sunday, June 21, 2020, have been entrusted to Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, 124 E. North St., Butler.
Memorials are suggested to West Nyack Free Library, 65 Strawtown Road, West Nyack, N.Y. 10994, or The Rockland County Association for the Blind, 260 Old Nyack Turnpike, Spring Valley, N.Y. 10977.
Online condolences can be given at www.thompson-miller.com.
Published in Butler Eagle from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.