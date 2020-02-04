Jeff Alvin Sr., 62, of Butler passed away on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020.
He was born in Newark, Ohio, and was the son of Donna Alvin and the late Carl Alvin, who passed away in December of 1957.
Jeff was the father of Jeff Alvin Jr. of Fombell, and Carla Alvin of Zelienople.
He is also survived by his five grandchildren, Kaylee, Andrew, Alyssa, Taylor and Eli.
ALVIN - All services will be held privately for Jeff Alvin Sr., who died Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020.
Arrangements have been entrusted to SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 New Castle Road, Butler.
Published in Butler Eagle on Feb. 4, 2020