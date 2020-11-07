1/
Jeff "Flatbush" Borden
Jeff "Flatbush" Borden, 63, of Pittsburgh, formerly of Butler, passed away Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020.

He was the longtime companion of Debbie; and the brother of Sally, Kay and the late Toni.

He is also survived by his nieces and nephews.

Jeff was a U.S. Navy veteran and retired after 35+ years of service at various VA hospitals.

BORDEN - There will be no visitation for Jeff "Flatbush" Borden, who died Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020.

Services and interment will be held at a later date.

Arrangements were made by Bock Funeral Home, Glenshaw.

Please visit www.bockltd.com.




Published in Butler Eagle on Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bock Funeral Home Ltd.
1500 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
412-486-8500
Memories & Condolences

