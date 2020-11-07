Jeff "Flatbush" Borden, 63, of Pittsburgh, formerly of Butler, passed away Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020.
He was the longtime companion of Debbie; and the brother of Sally, Kay and the late Toni.
He is also survived by his nieces and nephews.
Jeff was a U.S. Navy veteran and retired after 35+ years of service at various VA hospitals.
BORDEN - There will be no visitation for Jeff "Flatbush" Borden, who died Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020.
Services and interment will be held at a later date.
Arrangements were made by Bock Funeral Home, Glenshaw.
