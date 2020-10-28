Jeffery Richard Vandall, 59, of Mars passed away Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020.
He was the son of the late Richard William and Carole Cook Vandall; the stepson of Ann Vandall; and the stepson-in-law of Karen Urias.
He was also the husband of Kimberly Urias Vandall; the father of Timothy Vandall (Gabrielle); and the brother of Diane Vandall Young (Keith), Cheyanne Vandall, Steven Vandall (Dianna) and Andy Vandall.
He is also survived by his nieces, nephews and cousins.
For the last 20 years, Jeff was the finance director for Allegheny Clinic Medical Oncology.
Jeff was an avid golfer and enjoyed playing with his friends and family.
VANDALL - Friends of Jeffery Richard Vandall, who died Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at MCDONALD-AEBERLI FUNERAL HOME, 238 Crowe Ave., Mars.
Following state guidelines, masks and social distancing rules should be followed.
Memorial donations may be made to Allegheny Health Network, Pancreatic Cancer Patient Care Fund, 4818 Liberty Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15224, or at www.supportahn.org
.
Condolences are available at www.mcdonald-aeberli.com
.