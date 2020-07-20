Jeffrey A. Dorrier, 42, of Penn Township, passed away on Monday, July 13, 2020.
He was born on Feb. 9, 1978, in McCandless, and was the son of Joanne and the late John Dorrier.
Jeff loved the outdoors, nature, gardening and wildflowers.
He was a previous co-owner of Innovative Gardening on Route 8.
Jeff was best known for his intellect and his unending love for family.
He is survived by his loving mother, Joanne Dorrier; and his brother, Jason Dorrier.
DORRIER - All services will be held privately for Jeffrey A. Dorrier, who died Monday, July 13, 2020.
Arrangements are under the direction of SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 New Castle Road, Butler.
Please visit www.spencerdgeibel.com
.