Jeffrey Anthony LeDonne Sr., 59, of Polk passed away Saturday at his residence following an illness.
Born June 27, 1960, in Pittsburgh, he was the son of the late Herman and Marie Hartman LeDonne.
He was Catholic by faith.
Due to his illness, he retired early from Medure Development of New Castle, where he was the CEO and in Local 66 Operating Engineers.
He enjoyed tinkering with cars, cooking, fishing, hunting, shooting guns and riding his motorcycle with his wife.
He is survived by his loving wife, Joyce J. Johnston LeDonne, whom he married March 3, 1984; his son, Billy Joe (Jocelyn) LeDonne of Pittsburgh; his grandsons, Carter and Giovanni LeDonne; his siblings, Frank LeDonne of Pittsburgh, Patty Ann (Ronald) Hilliard of Chicora and Darlene (Edward) Bruni of Nectarine; and his baby shepherd-husky, Gracie Marie.
He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings.
LEDONNE - Visitation for Jeffrey Anthony LeDonne Sr., who died Saturday, July 27, 2019, will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday with a blessing service to follow at 8 p.m. at Edward L. Raisley Funeral Home, 387 Main Street, Prospect.
For more information or to make a donation to the family please go to www.raisleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on July 29, 2019