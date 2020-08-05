1/1
Jeffrey David "Jeff" Auther
Jeffrey David "Jeff" Auther, 67, of Butler, passed away in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his loving family on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020.

Born July 5, 1953, in Pittsburgh, he was the son of the late John Richard Auther and Gertrude Francis Cowan Auther.

Jeff was employed in the road construction industry.

He enjoyed hunting and motorcycles. He was a former Syria Shriner.

Jeff will be remembered as an easygoing man with a heart of gold, who had a zest for life and enjoyed a joke. Above all, he loved and enjoyed his family and will be dearly missed and lovingly remembered.

Jeff leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife of 43 years, Kym Louise Auther, whom he married on Oct. 14, 1977; his children, Jessica (Dave) Malovich of Butler, and Richard (Lisa) Auther of Sarver; his grandchildren, Ana Malovich of Butler, Donovan Malovich of Boise, Idaho, Dana Malovich of Butler, David (Shayla) Malovich of Prospect, and Jordan, Jack and J.J. Auther of Sarver; his great-grandchildren, Yuri, Autumn and Rowan; his siblings, Jill (Mike) Smaretsky of Butler, Janet (Danny) Housekeeper of Saxonburg, and John Auther of Bakerstown; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

In addition to his parents, Jeff was preceded in death by his sister, Jackie Mimm; and his nephew, Shawn Mimm.

AUTHER - Friends of Jeffrey David "Jeff" Auther, who died Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, will be received from 9 to 11 a.m. and from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday at Boylan Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Connoquenessing Township, 856 Evans City Road, Renfrew.

A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday at the funeral home with Pastor Fred Kison of the Intersection Community Church officiating.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com.




Published in Butler Eagle on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Boylan Funeral Home
856 Evans City Road
Renfrew, PA 16053
(724) 486-3500
