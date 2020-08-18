1/1
Jeffrey E. Zang
1956 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jeffrey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jeffrey E. Zang, 63, of Butler, passed away Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at his home from natural causes.

Born Nov. 15, 1956, in Butler, he was a son of the late Earl F. "Brownie" Zang Jr. and Sally L. (Birch) Zang.

He graduated high school from Clark County School District in Las Vegas, Nev., was a retired master carpenter and had been a self-employed contractor and part owner of Zang Construction.

He was an avid hunter and fisherman and was a master archer.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving in Germany during the Vietnam War.

Surviving is his wife, Patricia "Triquet" (DeHerrera) Zang.

He is also survived by his children, Chelcee L. Zang and Ciara L. (Richard) Vertrees, both of Las Vegas, Nev., Robert D. (Rosalyn) Allen, Jennifer Rae Allen and Lindsey M. (Adam) Allen-Kitchen, all of Colorado; his grandchildren, Raelynn Jane Vertrees, Daniel J. Kitchen, Cheryl M. Kitchen and Adeline G. Allen; his brother, Thomas H. (Anna Mae Skelley) Zang of Butler; his sister, Beth-Ann (Bryon) DeLess of Butler; four nieces; and four nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Frederick J. Zang; and a nephew, John Zang Austin.

ZANG - Due to the current situation caused by the pandemic, a memorial service for Jeffrey E. Zang, who died Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, will be held at a later time at the convenience of his family.

Arrangements were handled by Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.

His family requests that donations be sent to Geibel Funeral Home.

For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.geibelfuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Butler Eagle on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Geibel Funeral Home
201 E Cunningham St
Butler, PA 16001
7242872123
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved