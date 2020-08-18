Jeffrey E. Zang, 63, of Butler, passed away Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at his home from natural causes.
Born Nov. 15, 1956, in Butler, he was a son of the late Earl F. "Brownie" Zang Jr. and Sally L. (Birch) Zang.
He graduated high school from Clark County School District in Las Vegas, Nev., was a retired master carpenter and had been a self-employed contractor and part owner of Zang Construction.
He was an avid hunter and fisherman and was a master archer.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving in Germany during the Vietnam War.
Surviving is his wife, Patricia "Triquet" (DeHerrera) Zang.
He is also survived by his children, Chelcee L. Zang and Ciara L. (Richard) Vertrees, both of Las Vegas, Nev., Robert D. (Rosalyn) Allen, Jennifer Rae Allen and Lindsey M. (Adam) Allen-Kitchen, all of Colorado; his grandchildren, Raelynn Jane Vertrees, Daniel J. Kitchen, Cheryl M. Kitchen and Adeline G. Allen; his brother, Thomas H. (Anna Mae Skelley) Zang of Butler; his sister, Beth-Ann (Bryon) DeLess of Butler; four nieces; and four nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Frederick J. Zang; and a nephew, John Zang Austin.
ZANG - Due to the current situation caused by the pandemic, a memorial service for Jeffrey E. Zang, who died Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, will be held at a later time at the convenience of his family.
Arrangements were handled by Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.
His family requests that donations be sent to Geibel Funeral Home.
For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.geibelfuneralhome.com
.