Service Information
MARTIN FUNERAL HOME, INC. - BUTLER
429 CENTER AVE
Butler , PA 16001
(724)-287-4073
Celebration of Life
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Meridian Vets Club
125 Vets Club Road
Butler , PA
Service
10:00 AM
Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum
Obituary

Jeffrey J. Kelly, 58, of Butler, passed away Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, following a sudden illness.

Born in Butler Dec. 14, 1960, he was a son of the late Earl E. and Ermania "Ermie" Kelly Sr.

For 36 years, Jeff was the owner/operator of Kelly's Home Services, specializing in slate roofs and ornamental copper. He also owned Buy the Jar.

He was a member of St. Paul Roman Catholic Church.

Jeff was a lifetime member of the Eagle Scouts Order of the Arrow. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus.

Jeff was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed camping with his family, fishing and the peace of nature. He was a loyal friend and fun-loving guy with a wide variety of interests, hobbies and talents. He was always happy to lend a helping hand. His kind and generous spirit was contagious. Jeff's free spirit nature touched so many, and he will be greatly missed by all.

He is survived by his daughter April Eichenlaub and her husband, Theodore, of Butler; three grandchildren, Destin Spellman, who is a private serving in the U.S. Army, Julia Spellman and Kihan Eichenlaub; two brothers, Paul Kelly and his wife, Joyce, of Chicora, and Earl Kelly Jr. of Butler; and a number of nieces and nephews.

KELLY - A celebration of life for Jeffrey J. Kelly, who died Thursday, Dec. 12, will take place from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the Meridian Vets Club, 125 Vets Club Road, Butler.

A blessing service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 23, at Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum with Deacon Mitch Natali officiating.

Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Martin Funeral Home, 429 Center Ave., Butler.

Please visit







