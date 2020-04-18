Jeffrey L. Lawrence, 53, of Butler, passed away April 13, 2020.
He was born Jan. 2, 1967, in Pittsburgh, and was the beloved son of Loretta Tabacchi Lawrence Kirsch and the late Leon Lawrence.
He was the stepson of Norman Kirsch; brother of Erik L. Lawrence; and the loving companion of Linda Sell.
He is also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Jeff was a top mechanic with Fleming Tire in Mars, where he was beloved by co-workers and customers.
He loved working on cars, especially his 1977 Buick, which was given to him by his grandfather.
LAWRENCE - Private services for Jeffrey L. Lawrence, who died Monday, April 13, 2020, were held at Schellhaas Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Bakerstown.
Published in Butler Eagle from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020