Jeffrey L. Shearer, 68, of Butler, passed away Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at his residence.
He was born May 4, 1951, in Erie, and was the son of the late LeRoy A. Shearer and Lillian (Stewart) Shearer.
He had owned and operated a restaurant in Florida.
Surviving are two sisters, Linda Cahalan of Park City, Utah, and Sandra (Bill) Stevenson of Renfrew; and a niece, Lindsey Stevenson.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
SHEARER - Private service and burial will be held for Jeffrey L. Shearer, who died Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Young Funeral Home, Butler.
Published in Butler Eagle from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020