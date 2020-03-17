Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeffrey Robert "Jeff" Bauer. View Sign Service Information Fox Funeral Home 410 W. Main St Saxonburg , PA 16056 (724)-352-1133 Send Flowers Obituary

Jeffrey "Jeff" Robert Bauer, 70, of Saxonburg, formerly of Penn Hills passed away unexpectedly on March 15, 2020.

Jeff was born on Sept. 22, 1949, in Pittsburgh, and was the son of the late Robert Bauer and Myra Wessling Bauer.

He served in the U.S. Air Force, advancing to the rank of sergeant, and was honorably discharged in 1973.

He was a graduate of Point Park College with a degree in mechanical engineering in 1983. He was accredited with the Board of Professional Engineers and Land Surveyors.

Jeff was a professional mechanical engineer for W.L. Winkle Co. of Butler, for the past 20 years.

He enjoyed repairing cars, traveling, home improvement and NASCAR racing.

He is survived by his devoted and loving wife of 40 years, Mary McJunkin Bauer; his daughter, Rebecca Bauer of Johnstown; his son, Darren Bauer of Lawrenceville; and he was the loving "Pap Pap" to Logan.

He was the brother-in-law to Patricia (Terry) Denham and George (Laurie) Meyer; the uncle to Monica (Brandy) Olzak; and the cousin to Cheryl (John) Scheck.

He is also survived by many stepsisters and a stepbrother.

Jeff will be extremely missed by all.

BAUER - Arrangements for Jeffrey "Jeff" Robert Bauer, who died Sunday, March 15, 2020, have been entrusted to Fox Funeral Home in Saxonburg.

Because Jeff would want everyone to be protected and safe, due to the current health concerns and recommendations, a memorial service will be planned and held at a later date.

Please visit







Jeffrey "Jeff" Robert Bauer, 70, of Saxonburg, formerly of Penn Hills passed away unexpectedly on March 15, 2020.Jeff was born on Sept. 22, 1949, in Pittsburgh, and was the son of the late Robert Bauer and Myra Wessling Bauer.He served in the U.S. Air Force, advancing to the rank of sergeant, and was honorably discharged in 1973.He was a graduate of Point Park College with a degree in mechanical engineering in 1983. He was accredited with the Board of Professional Engineers and Land Surveyors.Jeff was a professional mechanical engineer for W.L. Winkle Co. of Butler, for the past 20 years.He enjoyed repairing cars, traveling, home improvement and NASCAR racing.He is survived by his devoted and loving wife of 40 years, Mary McJunkin Bauer; his daughter, Rebecca Bauer of Johnstown; his son, Darren Bauer of Lawrenceville; and he was the loving "Pap Pap" to Logan.He was the brother-in-law to Patricia (Terry) Denham and George (Laurie) Meyer; the uncle to Monica (Brandy) Olzak; and the cousin to Cheryl (John) Scheck.He is also survived by many stepsisters and a stepbrother.Jeff will be extremely missed by all.BAUER - Arrangements for Jeffrey "Jeff" Robert Bauer, who died Sunday, March 15, 2020, have been entrusted to Fox Funeral Home in Saxonburg.Because Jeff would want everyone to be protected and safe, due to the current health concerns and recommendations, a memorial service will be planned and held at a later date.Please visit www.foxfuneralhomeinc.com Published in Butler Eagle on Mar. 17, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close