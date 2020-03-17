Jeffrey "Jeff" Robert Bauer, 70, of Saxonburg, formerly of Penn Hills passed away unexpectedly on March 15, 2020.
Jeff was born on Sept. 22, 1949, in Pittsburgh, and was the son of the late Robert Bauer and Myra Wessling Bauer.
He served in the U.S. Air Force, advancing to the rank of sergeant, and was honorably discharged in 1973.
He was a graduate of Point Park College with a degree in mechanical engineering in 1983. He was accredited with the Board of Professional Engineers and Land Surveyors.
Jeff was a professional mechanical engineer for W.L. Winkle Co. of Butler, for the past 20 years.
He enjoyed repairing cars, traveling, home improvement and NASCAR racing.
He is survived by his devoted and loving wife of 40 years, Mary McJunkin Bauer; his daughter, Rebecca Bauer of Johnstown; his son, Darren Bauer of Lawrenceville; and he was the loving "Pap Pap" to Logan.
He was the brother-in-law to Patricia (Terry) Denham and George (Laurie) Meyer; the uncle to Monica (Brandy) Olzak; and the cousin to Cheryl (John) Scheck.
He is also survived by many stepsisters and a stepbrother.
Jeff will be extremely missed by all.
BAUER - Arrangements for Jeffrey "Jeff" Robert Bauer, who died Sunday, March 15, 2020, have been entrusted to Fox Funeral Home in Saxonburg.
Because Jeff would want everyone to be protected and safe, due to the current health concerns and recommendations, a memorial service will be planned and held at a later date.
Please visit www.foxfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Mar. 17, 2020