Jeffrey Scott Myers, 55, died unexpectedly on Tuesday in his home due to a medical condition.

He was the son of the late Donald Roy Myers and Dorothy (Stokes) Myers of Butler.

Jeff worked as a manager of network support services at First National Bank in Hermitage.

Jeff enjoyed coaching his kids' baseball teams when they were younger, and watching his grandson play now.

Jeff enjoyed the band Kiss, rock 'n' roll, BMWs and working on house projects.

Surviving are his mother, Dorothy Myers of Butler; the mother of his children, Michele Lee Myers; his daughter, Krystal Lee Myers of Butler; his two sons, Braden Scott Myers and Blake Jeffrey Myers, both of Butler; a grandson, Kayden Jeffrey Krause of Butler; his sister, Dawn Myers of Nashville, Tenn.; and his brother, Stephen Myers of Philadelphia.

He was preceded in death by his father, Donald R. Myers; and his infant son, Cory Ryan Myers.

MYERS - Friends of Jeffrey Scott Myers, who died Tuesday, May 28, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Young Funeral Home, 127 W. Jefferson St., Butler.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Interment will follow in the Rose Hill Cemetery.

