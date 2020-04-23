Jeffrey T. Hunter, 44, of Gibsonia, passed away unexpectedly on April 20, 2020.
Born on June 2, 1975, in Pittsburgh, he was the son of John B. Hunter and the late Janice E. Sauerland Hunter.
He was the beloved husband for 15 years of Kimberly A. Stalker Hunter.
He was the loving father of Jesse T. Hunter and the late Joshua Stalker Hunter; the stepfather of Melissa (Donald) Ryan and Mark Fink; the dear brother of Laura Kovick, Ronald (Natalie) Hunter and Karen Dwyer.
He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and step grandchildren.
Jeff loved nature and the outdoors, riding his quad, hunting for arrowheads, and fishing.
He would help anyone in need, especially his family and friends, and was a wonderful husband, father and brother through thick and thin.
HUNTER - Private visitation for Jeffrey T. Hunter, who died Monday, April 20, 2020, will be held Friday at Schellhaas Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Bakerstown, with graveside services to follow in Deer Creek United Presbyterian Church Cemetery.
A public memorial service will be held at a future date for family and friends who are unable to attend graveside services due to circumstances of the coronavirus.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to gilchfamilyfirefund.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Apr. 23, 2020